Aleksandar Mitrovic somehow gets away with shocking elbow on Leeds defender Ben White
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
How have the officials missed that one? Aleksandar Mitrovic will surely face a retrospective ban after a shocking elbow on Leeds defender Ben White during the Championship clash at Elland Road. An early flash point at Elland Road! 🔦 Should Aleksandar Mitrović have seen red for this elbow on Ben White? 🟥 Watch #LEEFUL live […]
