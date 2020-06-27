Global  

Aleksandar Mitrovic somehow gets away with shocking elbow on Leeds defender Ben White

talkSPORT Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
How have the officials missed that one? Aleksandar Mitrovic will surely face a retrospective ban after a shocking elbow on Leeds defender Ben White during the Championship clash at Elland Road. An early flash point at Elland Road! 🔦 Should Aleksandar Mitrović have seen red for this elbow on Ben White? 🟥 Watch #LEEFUL live […]
