Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Sheffield United to beat Arsenal on penalties in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners ended their losing run on Thursday evening thanks to a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock. Arsenal moved to within […]

The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit 00:27

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi will be leaving the club this summer. He spoke ahead of Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League sets restart date for June 17 [Video]

Premier League sets restart date for June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

