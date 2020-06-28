Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Sheffield United to beat Arsenal on penalties in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners ended their losing run on Thursday evening thanks to a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock. Arsenal moved to within […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.

