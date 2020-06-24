Global  

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to continue their resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to secure three points in north London last week after Manchester United had to dig deep to rescue a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur. Netherlands international Steven […]

 A look at Manchester United v Sheffield United as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

