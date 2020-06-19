|
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to earn a point against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday night. The Red Devils will be looking to move ahead of Chelsea FC into fourth spot by beating their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side. Chelsea FC are sitting three points ahead of Manchester […]
The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this