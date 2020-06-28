Global  

Luis Suarez sends Liverpool FC title message to Jordan Henderson

The Sport Review Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Luis Suarez has sent a congratulatory message to Jordan Henderson and the rest of the Liverpool FC squad after the Reds won the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp’s side were on the brink of Premier League title glory following a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Mohamed […]

Video credit: Newsflare
News video: Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate title victory with parade in red trucks

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate title victory with parade in red trucks 01:50

 Liverpool fans in northern Thailand celebrated the team's Premier League title victory with a parade in three red-colored trucks. Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon organised the party today (June 26) following Liverpool's 4 - 0 win over Crystal Palace. Kongkiat bought a new truck for...

