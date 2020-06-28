Luis Suarez sends Liverpool FC title message to Jordan Henderson
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Luis Suarez has sent a congratulatory message to Jordan Henderson and the rest of the Liverpool FC squad after the Reds won the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp’s side were on the brink of Premier League title glory following a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Mohamed […]
Liverpool fans in northern Thailand celebrated the team's Premier League title victory with a parade in three red-colored trucks.
Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon organised the party today (June 26) following Liverpool's 4 - 0 win over Crystal Palace.
Kongkiat bought a new truck for...
Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was..
