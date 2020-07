You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford



N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace. The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 20 hours ago Lampard: This was not a surprise result



Post match press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-2 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this