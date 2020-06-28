Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United vs Chelsea, Arsenal to play Man City or Newcastle

talkSPORT Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Manchester United will face Chelsea in a mouthwatering FA Cup semi-final clash next month. Meanwhile, Arsenal take on Newcastle or Man City in the other last-four tie. The semi-final matches are set to be played on the weekend of 18-19 July at Wembley. Harry Maguire scored with two minutes left of extra time to secure […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea 00:36

 Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea. The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.

Related videos from verified sources

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to face Chelsea

 Manchester United will face Chelsea and Arsenal will play holders Manchester City or Newcastle in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
BBC News

FA Cup draw ball numbers and TV channel with Man Utd and Chelsea involved

FA Cup draw ball numbers and TV channel with Man Utd and Chelsea involved The FA Cup continues on Sunday as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City look to join Manchester United in the semi-final draw due to take place on...
Daily Star

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to face Chelsea; Arsenal take on winner of Newcastle vs Man City

 Draw was made during half-time of the last quarter-final
Independent


Tweets about this

IrishTimesSport

Irish Times Sport FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to meet Chelsea https://t.co/gKbUBq6bIT via @IrishTimesSport 8 seconds ago

sean9th

Sean RT @Arsenal: 🔜 #EmiratesFACup semi-final draw 🔴 Arsenal 🔵 Chelsea 👹 Manchester United 🔮 Newcastle United/Manchester City Who do you want… 26 seconds ago

OkayNigeria

Okay.ng Manchester United paired with Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final draw https://t.co/y91id5rQX7 1 minute ago

datbadboy2nde

daniel matthews RT @AsiwajuLerry: The FA Cup Semi Final Draw: Manchester United will play Chelsea While arsenal will play either Newcastle or Manchester… 1 minute ago

pamela_cafc

Pamela Champion RT @SkySports: The #EmiratesFACup Semi-Final draw has been made: Manchester United vs Chelsea Arsenal vs Newcastle/Manchester City Who wi… 2 minutes ago

bellevuestadium

Belle Vue Stadium RT @BoyleSports: #FACup semi-final draw 👇🏻 Manchester United v Chelsea Arsenal v Newcastle or Manchester City https://t.co/ybI7buO989 2 minutes ago

ZhariqZ

Zhariqzul RT @MUFCScoop: FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Manchester United vs Chelsea #MUFC 3 minutes ago

harisbostan

hx RT @UberAFC: FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: ARSENAL vs Manchester City We will face Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup Fin… 3 minutes ago