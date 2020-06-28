Global  

Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono

FOX Sports Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at PoconoChase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway
