Chris Broussard explains which team is the best fit for Colin Kaepernick



It's been reported that there is legitimate interest in quarterback Colin Kaepernick circulating amongst teams in the NFL. Chris Broussard, along with Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini, speculates where he.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:34 Published 3 days ago

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'



The legendary former QB said Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice deserve praise. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago