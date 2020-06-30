Global  

Ava DuVernay Is Turning Colin Kaepernick’s Life Into a Netflix Series!

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick’s life is being turned into a scripted series for Netflix and Ava DuVernay is executive producing the project! Colin in Black & White will be a six-episode series focusing on the football player’s “early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great [...]
