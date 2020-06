Geelani resigns from All Party Hurriyat Conference Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pro-Pakistan hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday quit his faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and named Rawalpindi-based Abdullah Geelani as his successor amid speculation that he was doing ISI's bidding. Geelani cited disenchantment with the way the group responded to the nullification of Article 370 and also alleged lack of accountability within the Hurriyat.