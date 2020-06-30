2014 Adelaide Test an important milestone for Team India: Virat Kohli
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday went down the memory lane and recalled the Adelaide Test during India's tour of Australia in 2014 which according to him will always remain as an important milestone for the team.
In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played from December 9-13, Team India gave a tough fight to...
Cricket was introduced to India by British sailors in the 18th century, and the first cricket club was established in 1792. India's national cricket team did not play its first Test match until 25 June..
On June 19, 1862, Congress prohibited slavery in all current and future United States territories, and President Lincoln signed the legislation. while Slaves in the District of Columbia were freed on..
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 17, the Congress leader spoke on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. He said, "India stands firmly united behind its..