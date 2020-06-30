2014 Adelaide Test an important milestone for Team India: Virat Kohli

June 25th: Some major events that happened on this day in history | Oneindia News



Cricket was introduced to India by British sailors in the 18th century, and the first cricket club was established in 1792. India's national cricket team did not play its first Test match until 25 June.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:19 Published 1 week ago

June 19th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News



On June 19, 1862, Congress prohibited slavery in all current and future United States territories, and President Lincoln signed the legislation. while Slaves in the District of Columbia were freed on.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago