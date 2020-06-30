F1 drivers have discussed taking a knee at Austrian Grand Prix - Lando Norris
Tuesday, 30 June 2020
4 days ago) McLaren's Lando Norris says Formula 1 drivers have discussed 'taking a knee' at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global pandemic that left many locked down at home. Fans discovered the delights of virtual racing with work...
