F1 drivers have discussed taking a knee at Austrian Grand Prix - Lando Norris

BBC Sport Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
McLaren's Lando Norris says Formula 1 drivers have discussed 'taking a knee' at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
