Alan Pardew was supposed to be Newcastle United’s Sir Alex Ferguson – his eight-year Magpies contract would have ended today FIVE years after he left the club

talkSPORT Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Alan Pardew’s eight-year Newcastle contract would have ended today. The former Magpies boss was rewarded with a mega contract in September 2012 after guiding the club to a fifth-placed finish in the previous Premier League season. At the time, then managing director Derek Llambias insisted Newcastle wanted to emulate the stability shown by Manchester United and […]
