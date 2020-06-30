|
Alan Pardew was supposed to be Newcastle United’s Sir Alex Ferguson – his eight-year Magpies contract would have ended today FIVE years after he left the club
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Alan Pardew’s eight-year Newcastle contract would have ended today. The former Magpies boss was rewarded with a mega contract in September 2012 after guiding the club to a fifth-placed finish in the previous Premier League season. At the time, then managing director Derek Llambias insisted Newcastle wanted to emulate the stability shown by Manchester United and […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this