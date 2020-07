You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray



Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:46 Published 2 weeks ago World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19



World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the Serbian confirmed that he and his wife Jelena have tested positive. Djokovic, who is.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this