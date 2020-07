Georgina Rodriguez flashes ring, sparkling engagement rumours to Cristiano Ronaldo Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has sparked fresh speculation that she is set to marry the Juventus star.



According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple spent the weekend off the coast of Genoa, Italy on board a GBP30,000-(approx Rs 27.83 lakh)-per-week yacht.



Recently,... Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has sparked fresh speculation that she is set to marry the Juventus star.According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple spent the weekend off the coast of Genoa, Italy on board a GBP30,000-(approx Rs 27.83 lakh)-per-week yacht.Recently, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this LatestLY Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Engaged? CR7’s Girlfriend Flashes Ring in Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pho… https://t.co/2CcKQnkgVk 2 days ago