6 FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19, Whitecaps delay departure to Florida Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

COVID-19 took its toll on preparations for the MLS is Back Tournament on Wednesday with news that six FC Dallas players had tested positive and the Vancouver Whitecaps had postponed their flight to Florida due to a pair of "inconclusive" test results. 👓 View full article