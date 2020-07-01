Global  

Angel Gomes officially leaves Manchester United after declining contract offer as Frank Lampard dismisses Chelsea links

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Manchester United have confirmed that Angel Gomes has now officially left the club. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strongly hinted at this news earlier in the week as he revealed there had been no progress with contract talks. A statement from United read: “Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United 00:46

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United.

Lampard: No contract offer for Gomes [Video]

Lampard: No contract offer for Gomes

Frank Lampard has denied reports Chelsea are set to offer a contract to Angel Gomes once he leaves Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published
Solskjaer confirms Gomes exit [Video]

Solskjaer confirms Gomes exit

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Greenwood is set to leave the club when his contract expries on Tuesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published
Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To HIJACK Manchester United Wonderkid! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to Football Daily, as we look through this week’s biggest news from the transfer market. Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea this summer, after he..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:11Published

Frank Lampard speaks out on Chelsea's rumoured chase of Man Utd's Angel Gomes

Frank Lampard speaks out on Chelsea's rumoured chase of Man Utd's Angel Gomes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has poured scorn on talk that the Blues are intending to snap up Manchester United contract rebel Angel Gomes on a free transfer
Daily Star

Chelsea set to swoop for Manchester United contract rebel this summer

 Chelsea set to swoop for Manchester United contract rebel Angel Gomes this summer, according to the Independent.  United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has...
Shoot

No Chelsea offer for Gomes?

 “I can elaborate to the point that it’s never been mentioned on my end. That’s it. ” said Lampard. Those are the words of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard...
SoccerNews.com


