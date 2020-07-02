Manchester City give ‘half-hearted’ guard of honour to champions Liverpool as former champions did not appear to enjoy the tradition
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Manchester City’s players gave newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour before their match on Thursday night. However, the tradition was seemingly lacking in conviction from the former title-holders, with some players appearing to abandon it before every players was clapped onto the pitch. The guard of honour isn’t set within the […]
Pep Guardiola admits he could not stand in Leroy Sane's way as the winger nears a move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City. City are understood to have agreed a deal worth up to £54.8million to sell..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Manchester City will form a guard of honour for the new champions Liverpool when the sides meet next Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed. Liverpool took... talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •News24 •BBC Sport •BBC News