Manchester City give ‘half-hearted’ guard of honour to champions Liverpool as former champions did not appear to enjoy the tradition

Thursday, 2 July 2020
Manchester City’s players gave newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour before their match on Thursday night. However, the tradition was seemingly lacking in conviction from the former title-holders, with some players appearing to abandon it before every players was clapped onto the pitch. The guard of honour isn’t set within the […]
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:20

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

