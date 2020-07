Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena test negative for COVID-19 Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease. The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was... 👓 View full article