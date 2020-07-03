Cam Newton: Quarterback says move to New England Patriots is 'about respect'

NFL great Randy Moss has said he believes the New England Patriots' offense will have more fun now that Cam Newton will be leading them at the quarterback position. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he doesn't see how Randy could think Cam would be more fun than the all time GOAT Tom Brady. Hear...
BBC Sport looks back at Cam Newton's top five plays with the Carolina Panthers after the quarterback signs with the New England Patriots ahead of the NFL season... BBC Sport Also reported by •USATODAY.com