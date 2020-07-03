Global  
 

WWE champion Drew McIntyre blasts Conor McGregor after former UFC star calls out Vince McMahon

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020
WWE champion Drew McIntyre insists Conor McGregor would have no chance of beating Vince McMahon in a fight. The Scottish Psychopath took issue with the former UFC star offering to take on WWE’s chairman. In an Instagram Story of McGregor holding both WWE Championship and UFC belts, the Irishman’s caption read: “McMahon vs McGregor CEO […]
