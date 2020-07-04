Juventus 4-1 Torino: Old Lady now seven clear with latest Derby della Mole victory Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of the Serie A table with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Turin rivals Torino on Saturday evening. The tricky Paulo Dybala had his say on derby day within two minutes as he netted a wonderful solo strike before Juan Cuadrado doubled the lead with a powerful effort […]



