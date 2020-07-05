Global  

Chelsea FC still interested in 21-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are still interested in a potential summer bid to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have been keeping tabs on Rice over the past 12 months ahead of a potential offer for the West Ham […]

The post Chelsea FC still interested in 21-year-old Premier League midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
News video: Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford

Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford 00:45

 N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace. The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now sit out Tuesday’s trip to Selhurst Park. Kante’s injury proved perhaps the sole blow in...

