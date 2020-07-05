Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antoine Griezmann ‘open’ to a move to Man United, Man City – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
FC Barcelona flop Antoine Griezmann would be open to a move to Manchester United or Manchester City this summer, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Griezmann could leave FC Barcelona this summer less than 12 months after his £107m move to the Camp […]

The post Antoine Griezmann ‘open’ to a move to Man United, Man City – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published
Sadiq Khan proposes City Hall Docklands move [Video]

Sadiq Khan proposes City Hall Docklands move

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed the Greater London Authority move to London's regenerating Docklands area to save rental costs of up to £55 million. Mr Khan suggested the GLA move from their..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:52Published
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return [Video]

Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return

Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this