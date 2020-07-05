Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-striker raves about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win over Aston Villa

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
John Aldridge hailed Curtis Jones as a big “talent” after the teenager scored in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday evening. Liverpool FC were looking to win their first Premier League game since getting their hands on the title last month after Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 4-0 to Manchester City on Thursday […]

The post Ex-striker raves about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win over Aston Villa appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview 01:13

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat [Video]

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat

Klopp pleased with Liverpool character despite heavy defeat

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish sent Liverpool warning

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish sent Liverpool warning Liverpool vs Aston Villa preview - Villa's main man was guilty of playing too deep against Wolves as he looked to inject some momentum into the game. Here, Smith...
Walsall Advertiser

Premier League and sports news LIVE: Liverpool fans party for second night, Sir Alex sends message to Sir Kenny, five games on talkSPORT

 All the latest Premier League news following Liverpool’s crowning as champions on Thursday, plus the latest sports news and gossip… Today’s headlines:...
talkSPORT

‘James Milner is just like Cristiano Ronaldo’ – Ex-Manchester United man Eric Djemba-Djemba says Liverpool star is the only player he has even seen match CR7’s work ethic

 Liverpool midfielder James Milner has earned a surprise comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo, with Eric Djemba-Djemba saying the 34-year-old is ‘just like’ the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this