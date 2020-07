You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NASCAR Brickyard 400: Harvick wins, Penske mechanic injured after pit road crash Kevin Harvick wins the Brickyard 400 after a spectacular crash for Denny Hamlin in the closing stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis

Autosport 19 hours ago



Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin's crash to win Brickyard Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title

FOX Sports 1 day ago



Brickyard 400: Top Moments of the Race Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin battled for the top spot all day and a late Hamlin wreck helped propel Harvick to yet another victory at the Brickyard 400. Watch...

FOX Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this