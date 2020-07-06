Global  

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp refuses to be drawn on transfer rumour as Bayern prepare to sell midfielder before contract expires

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp avoided commenting on speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Thiago Alcantara. Rumours a deal between Bayern Munich and the newly-crowned Premier League champions had been agreed on surfaced over the weekend after Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the player wants out. However, when asked about a potential transfer, Liverpool manager Klopp gave […]
News video: Klopp coy on Thiago to Liverpool

Klopp coy on Thiago to Liverpool 00:16

 Jurgen Klopp says Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is "a really good player" when asked about a possible move to Liverpool.

