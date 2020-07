La Liga: 'Antoine Griezmann's great,' says Barcelona coach Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Antoine Griezmann answered his critics in style on Sunday by scoring with a sensational chip as Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 4-1 to keep their faint La Liga title hopes alive.



After the humiliation of being brought on in the 90th minute against his former club Atletico Madrid, Griezmann was back in the starting line-up at La