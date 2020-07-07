Global  

Dani Ceballos putting ‘life into it’ at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta confirms talks

Daily Star Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Dani Ceballos putting ‘life into it’ at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta confirms talksArsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted with Dani Ceballos and his desire to "put his life into it" on the pitch, with the club now looking to sign him permanently from Real Madrid
0
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta keen on Ceballos

Arteta keen on Ceballos 00:35

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is keen to keep on loan mid-fielder Dani Ceballos at the club.

