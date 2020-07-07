Dani Ceballos putting ‘life into it’ at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta confirms talks
59 minutes ago) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted with Dani Ceballos and his desire to "put his life into it" on the pitch, with the club now looking to sign him permanently from Real Madrid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is keen to keep on loan mid-fielder Dani Ceballos at the club.
