Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Brighton on Wednesday night to continue their bid to set a new Premier League record points tally this season. The Reds were 2-0 winners against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday to restore some much-needed pride by winning their first league games as the new champions. Goals […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

 Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night. The Red Devils will be looking to record a third successive win...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

 Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to record their first win as Premier League champions against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Reds were...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

 Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to make a statement about their intentions next season with a victory over newly-crowned Premier League champions...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this