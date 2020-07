Two-time world champ Fernando Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Spanish motorsports great Fernando Alonso is set to make a comeback to Formula 1 after retiring from the sport in 2018. Alonso will be returning to Renault, with whom he had won both of his world championship titles, partnering Esteban Ocon for the 2021 season. This will make the 38-year-old the first Formula 1 driver to have... 👓 View full article