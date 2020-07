Paul Scholes suggests Liverpool and Man City are worrying about Man Utd Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Manchester United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive fixtures by a margin of three or more goals with their demolition of Aston Villa on Friday - and Paul Scholes is definitely excited Manchester United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive fixtures by a margin of three or more goals with their demolition of Aston Villa on Friday - and Paul Scholes is definitely excited 👓 View full article