Gary Lineker reacts to Andy Robertson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker heaped praise on Andy Robertson for his headed goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Reds were looking to maintain their perfect record at Anfield this season against Burnley following a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp opted to […]

