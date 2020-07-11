Gary Lineker reacts to Andy Robertson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Andy Robertson for his headed goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Reds were looking to maintain their perfect record at Anfield this season against Burnley following a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp opted to […]



The post Gary Lineker reacts to Andy Robertson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago Klopp: Everton draw a fair result



Liverpool manager says that Liverpool's 0-0 draw with local rivals Everton was about a fair result in a game his team always finds tough. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this