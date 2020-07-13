Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for 27-year first? How Manchester United should line up to face Southampton

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do something Manchester United haven’t done since 1993 on Monday night when the Red Devils welcome Southampton to Old Trafford. Following a run of five consecutive wins, Solskjaer’s men are now in control of Champions League qualification, even after Man City’s European ban was lifted. Fifth will no longer be good […]
News video: Ole: Dropped points another challenge

Ole: Dropped points another challenge 00:21

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have had other setbacks during the season and avoiding dropped points is just another challenge for his side.

