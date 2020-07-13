|
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for 27-year first? How Manchester United should line up to face Southampton
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do something Manchester United haven’t done since 1993 on Monday night when the Red Devils welcome Southampton to Old Trafford. Following a run of five consecutive wins, Solskjaer’s men are now in control of Champions League qualification, even after Man City’s European ban was lifted. Fifth will no longer be good […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this