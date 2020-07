Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signings Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC need to sign a new left-back and a new attacker in the summer transfer window ahead of their Premier League title defence. The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last month after Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool FC […]



The post Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need summer signings appeared first on The Sport Review.

