Jamie Rednapp urges Arsenal to sign 26-year-old Man City defender
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta should look to sign Manchester City defender John Stones to reignite his career at Arsenal, according to Jamie Redknapp. The England international has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Eastlands outfit to raise questions about the centre-half’s future at the Etihad Stadium. Stones was part of Guardiola’s side that won […]
