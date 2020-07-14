Jamie Rednapp urges Arsenal to sign 26-year-old Man City defender

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:26 Published 2 weeks ago 10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!



Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:27 Published 2 weeks ago Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off



Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on June 18, 2020

Tweets about this