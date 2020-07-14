Black players allege 'racial divide' in SA cricket
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Racial divisions in South African cricket were laid bare on Tuesday when 30 black former international players issued a statement alleging racism remained a factor in the game. The letter commended current fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who last week expressed support for Black Lives Matter, and called for Cricket South Africa to come out strongly in favour of the movement.
When it comes to diet culture, not all bodies — and races — are treated equally.In fact, because of the racist origins of fat phobia, Black men and women have been at a disadvantage for centuries.Sabrina Strings, the author of “Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia,”...