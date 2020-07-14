Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black players allege 'racial divide' in SA cricket

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Racial divisions in South African cricket were laid bare on Tuesday when 30 black former international players issued a statement alleging racism remained a factor in the game. The letter commended current fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who last week expressed support for Black Lives Matter, and called for Cricket South Africa to come out strongly in favour of the movement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Unpacking the racist roots of fat phobia and diet culture

Unpacking the racist roots of fat phobia and diet culture 01:15

 When it comes to diet culture, not all bodies — and races — are treated equally.In fact, because of the racist origins of fat phobia, Black men and women have been at a disadvantage for centuries.Sabrina Strings, the author of “Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia,”...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests

Palmer has attended recent protests to fight for racial justice following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Black man says he was almost lynched [Video]

Black man says he was almost lynched

A black man in Indiana says he thought he was going to be lynched on the 4th of July. Video shows 36 year old being attacked by a group of white men for trespassing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:43Published
'Blackout Day' To Support Black-Owned Businesses [Video]

'Blackout Day' To Support Black-Owned Businesses

it's a social media campaign calling on Black people and supporters of racial equality not to spend any money today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

_MoinuddinSyed

Moinuddin Syed RT @ashoswai: Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket https://t.co/rPWHy9vF5M via @timesofindia 4 days ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Racial divisions in South African cricket were laid bare on Tuesday when 30 black former international players issu… https://t.co/1FXqJactVW 6 days ago

miyakilee

Miyaki Lee RT @trtworld: Around 30 black former South African international players call for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to come out strongly in favour… 6 days ago

GRevmgbrown4

Dr. Melvin G. Brown Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket https://t.co/87enXzoInm 6 days ago

trtworld

TRT World Around 30 black former South African international players call for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to come out strongly… https://t.co/VlVi0M1zTV 6 days ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource 📰 (at🏡) Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket - CNA https://t.co/kFAFWPOwfb 6 days ago

hijamTOI

Hijam Raju Singh 30 black former international cricketers issued a statement alleging #racism remained a factor in the game https://t.co/JIjFDTgDMN 6 days ago