EPL: Manchester United's Top-4 hopes dented after Saints draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on June 20, 2020

The Age 1 day ago





