Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: Manchester United's Top-4 hopes dented after Saints draw

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United "will put it right" after conceding a late goal against Southampton on Monday to dent their hopes of reaching next season's Champions League. United were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory after bouncing back from Stuart Armstrong's early opener through strikes from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else 00:47

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea [Video]

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

United stay fifth after Saints grab last-gasp leveller

 Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow after an equaliser deep in stoppage time from Michael Obafemi earned Southampton a 2-2...
The Age


Tweets about this