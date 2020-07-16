Global  
 

Leicester vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League clash plus kick-off time and team news 

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Leicester host Sheffield United this evening in a key clash in their chase for a Champions League finish. The Foxes go into the match level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United who face Crystal Palace in tonight’s late games. Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled as of late but need a win against in-form Sheffield United. […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United 01:01

 An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

