|
Leicester vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League clash plus kick-off time and team news
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Leicester host Sheffield United this evening in a key clash in their chase for a Champions League finish. The Foxes go into the match level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United who face Crystal Palace in tonight’s late games. Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled as of late but need a win against in-form Sheffield United. […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this