Ben Chilwell is not for sale – Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (Video)

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United also reportedly interested. However, manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant the 23-year-old is not for sale. 🗣 "He's not for sale, simple as that" Brendan Rodgers sends a message to clubs hoping to sign Ben Chilwell in […]

 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers claims he is disappointed with the lack of defensive aggression his side showed in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

