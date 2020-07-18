Ben Chilwell is not for sale – Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (Video)
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United also reportedly interested. However, manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant the 23-year-old is not for sale. 🗣 "He's not for sale, simple as that" Brendan Rodgers sends a message to clubs hoping to sign Ben Chilwell in […]
