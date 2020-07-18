Global  
 

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford congratulates Leeds on returning to ‘where they belong’ – but then deletes tweet

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 July 2020
Marcus Rashford congratulated Leeds United on their promotion last night, before quickly deleting his tweet. Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed when West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield and will also now go up as champions as Brentford lost on Saturday. Manchester United forward Rashford sent a congratulatory message to the club. He […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate 03:18

 Man Utd stiker given award following fight against child poverty and forcing UK government to reverse decision on school meals

