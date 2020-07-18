|
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford congratulates Leeds on returning to ‘where they belong’ – but then deletes tweet
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford congratulated Leeds United on their promotion last night, before quickly deleting his tweet. Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed when West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield and will also now go up as champions as Brentford lost on Saturday. Manchester United forward Rashford sent a congratulatory message to the club. He […]
