Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Hakim Ziyech
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech has been settling into life at Chelsea FC “very well” following his transfer from Ajax this summer. The Blues wrapped up a deal to sign the Morocco international earlier in the year as Lampard began his summer spending in advance. Ziyech has now linked up with his new […]
