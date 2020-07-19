Global  
 

Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Hakim Ziyech

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech has been settling into life at Chelsea FC “very well” following his transfer from Ajax this summer. The Blues wrapped up a deal to sign the Morocco international earlier in the year as Lampard began his summer spending in advance. Ziyech has now linked up with his new […]

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final 00:34

 Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier...

