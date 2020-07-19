Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Hakim Ziyech Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech has been settling into life at Chelsea FC “very well” following his transfer from Ajax this summer. The Blues wrapped up a deal to sign the Morocco international earlier in the year as Lampard began his summer spending in advance. Ziyech has now linked up with his new […]



The post Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Hakim Ziyech appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

