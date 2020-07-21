Alan Shearer: Time has come for Man United to make this change Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Alan Shearer believes that the time has come for Dean Henderson to be given a chance at Manchester United after David De Gea’s horror show in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea FC on Sunday. De Gea was at fault for at least two of the three goals that Manchester United conceded at Wembley at […]



The post Alan Shearer: Time has come for Man United to make this change appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

