Alan Shearer: Time has come for Man United to make this change

The Sport Review Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Alan Shearer believes that the time has come for Dean Henderson to be given a chance at Manchester United after David De Gea’s horror show in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea FC on Sunday. De Gea was at fault for at least two of the three goals that Manchester United conceded at Wembley at […]

The post Alan Shearer: Time has come for Man United to make this change appeared first on The Sport Review.
