Transfer latest: Sheffield United told to up their £3.5m bid for Reading midfielder John Swift as ‘deal is far from done’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Sheffield United have been told to increase their bid if they want to sign Reading midfielder John Swift this summer, talkSPORT understands. Chris Wilder has expressed an interest in bringing the former Chelsea man to Brammall Lane in the upcoming transfer window Reports have even indicated the Blades are closing in a deal worth an […]
