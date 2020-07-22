Transfer latest: Sheffield United told to up their £3.5m bid for Reading midfielder John Swift as ‘deal is far from done’ Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Sheffield United have been told to increase their bid if they want to sign Reading midfielder John Swift this summer, talkSPORT understands. Chris Wilder has expressed an interest in bringing the former Chelsea man to Brammall Lane in the upcoming transfer window Reports have even indicated the Blades are closing in a deal worth an […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:26 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this