Leeds United lift Championship trophy in final game before Premier League return Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Leeds United finally got their hands on the Championship trophy after their clash against Charlton at Elland Road on Wednesday evening - and preparations are already underway ahead of their Premier League return Leeds United finally got their hands on the Championship trophy after their clash against Charlton at Elland Road on Wednesday evening - and preparations are already underway ahead of their Premier League return πŸ‘“ View full article