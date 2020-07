Birmingham City retire Jude Bellingham's number as Chris Hughton update revealed Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Birmingham City news: All the latest from St Andrew's as Blues make a major decision on the number 22 shirt following Bellingham's transfer to Borussia Dortmund. πŸ‘“ View full article

