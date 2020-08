Wade Davis and Rockies make it interesting in the 9th, but hold on beat Rangers 3-2 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

With a 3-1 lead entering the 9th inning, Wade Davis proceeded to allow a hit, walk and a run, but escaped a jam, preserving the victory for the Rockies. With a 3-1 lead entering the 9th inning, Wade Davis proceeded to allow a hit, walk and a run, but escaped a jam, preserving the victory for the Rockies. 👓 View full article



