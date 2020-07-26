Global  
 

‘A potential superstar’: Alan Shearer raves about Man United youngster

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Alan Shearer believes that Mason Greenwood has all the necessary ingredients to become a “superstar” for Manchester United. The teenage forward has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils this season after having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Greenwood has been in superb form for Manchester United […]

The post ‘A potential superstar’: Alan Shearer raves about Man United youngster appeared first on The Sport Review.
