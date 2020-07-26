Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will ease to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon. The Lilywhites still have an opportunity of finishing in the Premier League’s top six this term despite a turbulent season for the north London side. Tottenham started the Premier League campaign with Mauricio […]

